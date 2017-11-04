openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get Latest KDE Plasma 5.11.2 Desktop and Mesa 17.2.3

Back to publishing weekly reports about the latest updates landing in the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system, Dominique Leuenberger is reporting on the contents of the newest snapshots.

No less than seven snapshots have been released to the OpenSuSE Tumbleweed repositories during this week, which means it's at its highest capacity, bringing users some of the recent software updates and technologies. First off, users can now update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.11.2 desktop environment and KDE Frameworks 5.39.0 stack.

openSUSE Tumbleweed is now powered by the Linux 4.13.10 kernel and Mesa 17.2.3 graphics stack, and it also looks like latest SQLite 3.21.0 database engine and Mono 5.4.0 open-source .NET Framework implementation arrived as well, along with Ethtool 4.13, Postfix 3.2.4, Apparmor 2.11.1, SuSEfirewall2 3.6.369, libXfont 1.5.3, libxslt 1.1.30, Glib2 2.54.2, glib-networking 2.54.1, and appstream-glib 0.7.3.

"Snapshot 1101 was unfortunately released with corrupted/no AppStream metadata (again) which resulted in https://software.opensuse.org/search being broken," said Dominique Leuenberger. "The next snapshot 1102 (currently in openQA) fixes this again - and we are looking into ways to detect this potential failure before publishing a new snapshot."

PostgreSQL 10 and GNOME 3.26.2 coming soon

Also landed in the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories is Harfbuzz 1.6.3, zypp-plugin 0.6.1, and libsmbios 2.3.3, which includes a new dell_rbu driver that performs BIOS updates on DellEMC systems. And it looks like next week Tumbleweed users would be able to upgrade to the latest GNOME 3.26.2 desktop environment, PostgreSQL 10 database engine, and OpenSSL 1.1, which will be the default.

Most probably there will be a bunch of other updated components and under-the-hood changes, such as the move of the RPM database from /var/lib to /usr/lib, so make sure you always keep your openSUSE Tumbleweed installations up-to-date by installing the newest snapshot available in the repos. Check out Douglas DeMaio's report on the contents of this week's Tumbleweed snapshots for more details on the changes.