openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get KDE Plasma 5.11 and GNOME 3.26.1 Desktops, More

If you're using the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system, you should know that it recently received some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies through a bunch of software updates.

openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio informs the Tumbleweed community that they can now install the recently released KDE Plasma 5.11 and GNOME 3.26.1 desktop environments on their computers powered by OpenSuSE Tumbleweed Linux. To perform an update, you can use the default graphical package manager.

During this week, a total of six snapshots have been released for openSUSE Tumbleweed users, bringing many goodies, starting with the Linux 4.13.5 kernel and Mesa 17.2.2 graphics stack, and continuing with ImageMagick 7.0.7.6 and Apache 2.4.28. CMake 3.9.4 landed as well to bring support for Boost 1.65.0 and 1.65.1.

"Tumbleweed KDE users saw Plasma 5.11 make its way into snapshot 20171009 less than 24 hours after the official upstream release," said DeMaio in an announcement. "GNOME Tumbleweed users received a variety of bug fixes to many packages and translation updates with GNOME 3.26.1 in snapshot 20171006."

Mozilla Firefox 56.0 and OpenVPN 2.4.3 are now available

Among other important packages that received new versions this week in openSUSE Tumbleweed, we can mention HPLIP 3.17.9, libvirt 3.8.0, Jemalloc 5.0.1, SCons 3.0.0, GTK 3.22.24, HarfBuzz 1.5.1, YaST 4.0.10, OpenVPN 2.4.3, Snapper 0.5.2, XTerm 330, libgphoto2 2.5.15, and Mozilla Firefox 56.0, which no longer ships with 32-bit builds.

The latest snapshots also bring some updates for Tumbleweed Xfce users, as multiple Xfce-related libraries and plugins were updated in the snapshot 20171007. Lastly, the latest Mesa 17.2.2 graphics stack will add an extra layer of performance improvements if you use openSUSE Tumbleweed to play games.

There aren't any major GNU/Linux technologies that are expected to land in openSUSE Tumbleweed in the coming weeks, so we recommend updating your installations as soon as possible to install all the packages mentioned above and much more, thus making sure your computer is kept secure and reliable at all times.