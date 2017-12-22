openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get KDE Applications 17.12, LLVM 5, and Other Goodies

openSUSE Project's Dominique Leuenberger writes on the Tumbleweed mailing list about the latest software updates that landed in distro's repositories in the last week.

It would appear that a total of four snapshots were released between December 15 and December 21, snapshot 20171220 being the last one available for OpenSuSE Tumbleweed. And they include a few interesting things, such as the massive KDE Application 17.12.0 software suite for KDE Plasma 5 users.

When the KDE Applications 17.12.0 packages arrived in the Tumbleweed repositories, they included a bug for the KMail email client that couldn't send out email over secure SMTP connections. However, the openSUSE Tumbleweed was quick to release a fix for this issue in the update channel.

Apart from KDE Applications 17.12.0, openSUSE Tumbleweed users got a new kernel, namely Linux 4.14.6, and a bunch of other updates like D-Bus 1.12, CMake 3.10.1, and LLVM 5.0.0. Other than that, it looks like the Qt 4.x application framework was ported to OpenSSL 1.1, which is now enabled by default in the distribution.

"This is the 2nd last week of the year, many people started leaving for their holiday, but Tumbleweed is rolling and rolling: it does not take a break (but might lower the pace)," said Dominique Leuenberger. "These snapshots have been released to the public: 1215, 1216, 1218 and 1220."

LibreOffice 6.0 and RPM 4.14 are coming soon

With the Christmas holidays knocking on our doors, there probably won't be any snapshots released for openSUSE Tumbleweed next week, but at least you should know that the Tumbleweed devs are working hard to bring you major software updates like RPM 4.14, Qt 5.10, OpenJDK 10, Poppler 0.62.0, Linux 4.16.7, and LibreOffice 6.0.

They say that some of these will land just before Christmas, so make sure you update your openSUSE Tumbleweed computers regularly to receive the latest software release and other goodies. One last thing, YaST’s libstorage-ng implementation will be landing in Tumbleweed in the next few days as well.