openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get GNOME 3.24.1, KDE Plasma 5.9.5 and Linux 4.10.13

openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio reports today on the latest updates and security fixes that landed in the software repositories of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system.

No less than seven snapshots were released for openSUSE Tumbleweed users during the last few days, which rebased the rolling operating system on the recent Linux 4.10.13 kernel and updated various widely-used applications and components to their latest versions.

These include KDE Plasma 5.9.5 and GNOME 3.24.1 desktop environments, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.1.0 email and news client, KDE Frameworks 5.33.0 collection of add-on libraries for Qt 5, Mesa 17.0.4 3D Graphics Library, Vim 8.0.566 text editor, and Zypper 1.13.24 package manager.

The libosip2 5.0.0, libpqxx 5.0.1, python-qt5 5.8.2, sysconfig 0.84.1, and yast2-bootloader’s 3.2.19 packages have been added as well fixing various issues reported by users lately. Google’s croscore-font package has been updated as well to fix various grammar errors and numerous other packages received improvements.

New openSUSE Leap 42.3 build brings many updated packages

Some of you openSUSE Tumbleweed users monitoring the opensuse-factory mailing list archive might have noticed a "glitch" with some of the latest snapshot announcements, which were listed all in the snapshot 20170503 changelog. This was intentional, as openSUSE Leap 42.3 also received a new development build now that it moved to a rolling dev model.

"A change on the server that prepares the .diff emails that are generated caused a hiccup for the Tumbleweed announcer, so snapshots 20170428, 20170429, 20170430 and 20170502 were all listed in snapshots 20170503. The change to the server was to create a similar data comparison file to generate emails for Leap 42.3," said Douglas DeMaio.

Pretty much the same updates that landed in these last seven snapshot releases for openSUSE Tumbleweed were also implemented in the openSUSE Leap 42.3 Build 0184 release, which is available for public testing as we speak. Meanwhile, Tumbleweed users should update their installations as soon as possible to receive all the goodies mentioned above and then some.