openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Can Now Try Out the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS Desktop

Users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system series received a lot of goodies last week, and openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing us on the latest snapshots and updates.

Eight new snapshots have been released for OpenSuSE Tumbleweed since our last report, bringing users the beta version for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment, which is coming in early February, along with the first point release of the KDE Applications 17.12 software suite and KDE Frameworks 5.42.0.

"The largest snapshot of the week was no doubt snapshot 20180122. The snapshot provided KDE Applications 17.12.1, Frameworks 5.42.0 and the beta version for KDE’s next Long-Term-Support (LTS) release of Plasma 5.12. Tumbleweed users can try out the new items in the 5.12 LTS like the new KDE Store, which brings a wide selection of addons," Douglas DeMaio wrote in a weekly report.

Now powered by the Linux 4.14.14 kernel, openSUSE Tumbleweed offers users the second Release Candidate (RC) build of the soon-to-be-released LibreOffice 6.0 office suite, the latest Mesa 17.3.3 open-source graphics stack, and a great selection of updates including Git 2.16.1, VirtualBox 5.2.6, Libvirt 4.0.0, CMake 3.10.2, digiKam 5.8.0 and, irssi 1.1.0.

Mozilla Firefox 58 and GCC 7.3 coming soon to openSUSE Tumbleweed

openSUSE's Dominique Leuenberger also gives us an insight into what we should expect from the next snapshots that will be released for openSUSE Tumbleweed this week. For example, users will be able to install the recently released Mozilla Firefox 58.0 "Quantum" web browser, the GCC 7.3 compiler, the Linux 4.14.15 kernel, CryptSetup 2.0, and even OpenJDK 11 Tech Preview for the adventurous ones.

Apart from that, it would appear that openSUSE Tumbleweed will once again switch back to the Liberation-Fonts as Liberation2 Fonts will disappear, and SunRPC support will be disabled in the GNU C Library to make room for TI-RPC, a port of Sun's Transport-Independent RPC library to Linux, along with Glibc 2.27. Until then, make sure you keep your Tumbleweed systems up-to-date.