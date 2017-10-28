openSUSE Tumbleweed to Soon Switch to OpenSSL 1.1 by Default, Samba 4.7 Lands

openSUSE Project's Dominique Leuenberger reports on the latest software updates that have landed in the repositories of the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system during this week.

Another week has passed, and OpenSuSE Tumbleweed users received no less than seven snapshots, which brought numerous of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source applications, including the Linux 4.13.9 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.11.1 desktop environment, and KDE Applications 17.08.2 software stack.

The LibreOffice office suite has been updated to version 5.4.2, the Qt and Samba stacks were bumped to newer releases, namely 5.9.2 and 4.7.0 respectively. On top of that, LLVM4 has been reworked into a single libLLVM library, and Display Manager is no longer resolved through /etc/sysconfig/displaymanager.

"YaST is simplifying and default things like DMs are easier picked on a prioritization list based on installed packages. Since the ‘Desktop selection’ had been reworked majorly, YaST had a hard time guessing what the right value might be. You can use ‘yast alternatives’ (yast2-alternatives package) to set the right value for default-displaymanager," said Dominique Leuenberger in his weekly report.

Here's what's coming to openSUSE Tumbleweed

If you're wondering what's coming next to your openSUSE Tumbleweed installations, Dominique Leuenberger gives us an insight into what we should expect in the week that kicks off in two days time. These include the latest Linux 4.13.10 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.11.2 desktop environment, and KDE Frameworks 5.39.0 software stack.

The recently released PostgreSQL 10 database server will land as well with one of the upcoming Tumbleweed snapshots, and it also looks like OpenSSL 1.1 is set to become as openSUSE’s default next week, so make sure that you always keep your Tumbleweed installations up-to-date at all times.

In related news, SUSE works on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system, promising to bring the next-generation Wayland display server by default for the Desktop edition, along with the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment and the Linux 4.12 kernel series. Check out our report to see what else is coming to SUSE Linux Enterprise 15.