openSUSE Tumbleweed Operating System Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS

Users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system have received the latest Linux 4.14 LTS kernel via a snapshot released this week in the stable software repositories.

Linux kernel 4.14 LTS is the latest and greatest kernel for GNU/Linux distributions, and now that it's ready for mass deployments, it will arrive in the software repositories of more distros, and Tumbleweed users are among the first to get it as OpenSuSE Project's Douglas DeMaio reports today.

"The past week brought new features to openSUSE Tumbleweed with a snapshot that included Linux kernel 4.14," said DeMaio. "New features like HDMI Consumer Electronics Control support for Raspberry Pi and the merging of Heterogeneous Memory Management to the mainline this long-term support kernel are promising."

Mono 5.4.1, latest KDE software, and much more

We reported last week that openSUSE Tumbleweed users were among the first to receive Mozilla's latest Firefox Quantum web browser, and it now looks like users got lots of other goodies, including the latest KDE software through the availability of KDE Applications 17.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.40.0.

In addition, the most recent Tumbleweed snapshots brought the Mono Core 5.4.1 open source implementation of Microsoft’s .NET Framework, xfsprogs 4.13.1 administration and debugging tool for the XFS file system, GeoIP 1.6.11 IP lookup program, GNU nano 2.9.0 text editor, and e2fsprogs 1.43.7 tool for maintaining EXT2, EXT3 and EXT4 filesystems.

The expat 2.2.5, python-setuptools 36.7.2, python-ldap 2.5.2, libnsl 1.2.0, python-jedi 0.11.0, and python-kiwi 9.11.17 libraries also landed during this past week in the software repositories of openSUSE Tumbleweed, along with rsyslog 8.30.0, so make sure you update your installations as soon as possible to receive them all.

Meanwhile, the openSUSE devs are still working on the OpenSSL 1.1 implementation by default for Tumbleweed, but it looks like it will take some more time for it to arrive in the stable repos. Until then, all you can do is make sure you're always updating your installations to the latest available Tumbleweed snapshot.