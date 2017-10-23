openSUSE Tumbleweed Linux OS Patched Against WPA2 KRACK Bug, GCC 6 Now Removed

If you're using the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system, you should know that one of the latest snapshots removed the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 6 packages from the default install and patched it against the WPA2 KRACK security vulnerability.

Developer Douglas DeMaio is informing the OpenSuSE community that Tumbleweed snapshot 20171017 removed GNU Compiler Collection 6 from the repositories, which means that you won't be able to use them to compile applications from sources. Instead, you can now use the latest GCC 7, which is the default compiler.

The same snapshot also patched the operating system against the WPA2 KRACK (Key Reinstallation Attack) security vulnerability that puts virtually any device that connects to the Internet and uses the WPA2 security protocol at risk. Therefore, openSUSE Tumbleweed users are urged to update their systems immediately.

"The latest snapshot, 20171017, made a significant change regarding the GNU Compiler Collection; GCC 6 is no longer available in Tumbleweed," said Douglas DeMaio. "A patch for the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures deemed KRACK or CVE-2017-15361 also made its way into Tumbleweed."

Nintendo Switch Pro controller now supported in Tumbleweed

Among other updates, openSUSE Tumbleweed users received the latest SDL2 2.0.6 library with support for numerous game controllers, including the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Gutenprint 5.2.13 printer driver with support for two Epson Inkjet printers, and btrfsprogs 4.13.2, which fixes a "lost sync" issue for Btrfs filesystems.

The Krita 3.3.1, GNOME Builder 3.26.1, QEMU 2.10.1, Wireshark 2.4.2, bubblewrap 0.2.0, and libpinyin 2.1.0 have been included in Tumbleweed snapshot 20171013, so make sure that you update your installations to the latest snapshot as soon as possible if you want to receive all these software updates and much more.

In related news, the openSUSE Project is looking for someone to maintain and package the latest GNOME desktop environment for openSUSE Tumbleweed and Leap. If you're interested, you can get in touch with the openSUSE team via their IRC channel #opensuse-gnome or use the email address posted on the announcement.