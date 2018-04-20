> > >
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.16, KDE Plasma 5.12.4

Krita 4.0.1 and ALSA 1.1.6 are now included by default

Apr 20, 2018 
If you're using the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system on your personal computer, you should know that it's now powered by the latest Linux 4.16 kernel series.

Quite a few snapshots have been released this week and the last one for OpenSuSE Tumbleweed, bringing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software. Among these, we can mention the recently released Linux 4.16 kernel series as the operating system is now powered by Linux kernel 4.16.2.

"The 4.16.2 Linux Kernel made ip_tunnel, ipv6, ip6_gre, ip6_tunnel and vti6 better to validate user provided tunnel names. Due to a build system failure, not all 4.16.2 binaries were built correctly; this will be resolved in the 20180417 snapshot, which will be released shortly," said Douglas DeMaio in a recent report.

The Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) sound system and alsa-utils were updated to the latest 1.1.6 release, bringing Python 3 support and removing unused macros and various obsolete patches. Additionally, the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 7 compiler has been updated to fix an issue for the AArch64 (ARM 64-bit) architecture.

KDE Plasma 5.12.4, Krita 4.0.1, Meld 3.19.0, D-Bus 1.12.6, and much more

Among other noteworthy updates that landed this week in the software repositories of openSUSE Tumbleweed, we can mention the recently released KDE Plasma 5.12.4 desktop environment, Krita 4.0.1 open-source digital painting software, Meld 3.19.0 visual diff and merge tool, GTK VNC 0.7.2 VNC viewer, and D-Bus 1.12.6 software bus.

The adobe-sourceserifpro-fonts package was updated to version 2.000 with refined Semibold and Bold fonts. The KDEConnect 1.3.0 communication suite, python-Pillow 5.1.0 Python imaging library, and lrzsz 0.12.21 unix communication package have also landed in the software repositories of openSUSE Tumbleweed, along with an update to the YaST (Yet another Setup Tool) setup and configuration tool.

In case you're wondering, the GNOME 3.28.1 desktop environment packages have recently started to land in the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories this week, so make sure you keep your installations up to date at all time if you want to enjoy the most recent technologies and software applications.

