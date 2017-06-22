openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets Qt 5.9, Linux Kernel 4.11.6, and MP3 Out-Of-The-Box

Users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system are getting a lot of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software applications lately as a total of seven snapshots were released this week.

openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is back to report that openSUSE Tumbleweed is now powered by the latest Linux 4.11.6 kernel, and the GStreamer multimedia framework was updated to the major 1.12 series, adding out-of-the-box MP3 decoding support in the distribution.

"A total of seven openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots featuring new software were released this week," says Douglas DeMaio. "GStreamer 1.12.0 fixed several bugs in the 20170618 snapshot and enabled mpg123, which provides the out-of-the-box functionality for mp3 decoding."

LibreOffice 5.4 Beta 2 now available in openSUSE Tumbleweed

Among other updated components that landed in the repositories of the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system, we can mention the Mozilla Firefox 52.2 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 email and news client, systemd 233 init system, libvirt 3.4.0 virtualization library, and LibreOffice 5.4 Beta 2 office suite.

Fontconfig 2.12.3 was added as well to fix build issues with gperf 3.1, and dracut 044.1 adds support for a new compatibility rule. GNOME users can now install GNOME Tweak Tool 3.24.1 and libgnome-games-support 1.2.2 packages, and KDE users have received the latest KDE Plasma 5.10.2 desktop environment.

The KDE Applications 17.04.2 software suite landed as well, along with FFmpeg 3.3.2, Mesa 17.1.2, Ethtool 4.11, Vim 8.0.627, CMake 3.8.2, libbluray 1.0.1, libgusb 0.2.10, and, of course, the recently released Qt 5.9 application framework, on top of which all the KDE packages included in openSUSE Tumbleweed are built.

If you're using the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system on your personal computer, we recommend that you update your installations as soon as possible to receive all the goodies mentioned above and lots of other updates that bring bug fixes and performance improvements to your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.