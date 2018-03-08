openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets Latest Linux 4.15.7 Kernel and LibreOffice 6.0.2

The openSUSE Project announced today that it released several snapshots for its rolling openSUSE Tumbleweed distro during the past week, which brought numerous updated packages and the latest GNU/Linux technologies.

On the first day of the month, OpenSuSE Tumbleweed received the KDE Plasma 5.12.2 LTS desktop environment, Gawk 4.2.1, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.27, and GnuPG 2.2.5. The second day of March brought the latest Linux 4.15.7 kernel to Tumbleweed users, along with the OpenJDK 1.8.0.161 security patch.

"openSUSE’s rolling distribution Tumbleweed has had five snapshots so far this month and a lot of those snapshots have includes several GNU packages," said Douglas DeMaio. "There were many other packages and the first snapshot of the month included an update for KDE Plasma."

March 4th snapshot was the richest in updates as it included the recent GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 7.3.1 update, along with Autoyast2 4.0.36, ImageMagick 7.0.7.24, dpdk 17.11.1, Geany 1.33, libepoxy 1.5.0, libstorage-ng 3.3.182, and over ten updated YaST packages, including yast2-samba-server and yast2-samba-client, which replaced SuSEFirewall2 with firewalld.

openSUSE Tumbleweed gets over 6,000 new dictionary entries

On March 5th, openSUSE Tumbleweed received only a handful of updates, including the Glade 3.20.3 Rapid Application Development (RAD) tool, xfce4-panel-plugin-pulseaudio 0.3.5 with an improved volume mixer and new management features for media players, as well as ibus-libpinyin 1.9.3 and libpinyin 2.1.91 with fixes for the Chinese language.

On top of that, March 6th's snapshot introduced over 6,000 new dictionary entries with a major update to the Japanese-English Dictionary package edict. The snapshot also introduced flatpak-builder 0.10.9 with support for Glibc 2.27, the hivex 1.3.15 Windows registry hive extraction library, and rubygem-unf_ext 0.0.7.5 with Windows binary support for Ruby 2.5.

The most recent openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshot was released on March 7th, and it brought quite a bunch of updates, among which we can mention ImageMagick 7.0.7.25, Autoyast2 4.0.37, dpdk 18.02_k4.15.7_1, geany-plugins 1.33, libstorage-ng 3.3.185, lightdm-gtk-greeter 2.0.4, tslib 1.15, Vim 8.0.1568, xfce4-terminal 0.8.7, xfce4-settings 4.12.2, xfce4-notifyd 0.4.2, and LibreOffice 6.0.2.