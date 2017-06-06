openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux Distro Up to RC State, Final Release Lands End of July

openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is today informing Softpedia about the promotion of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 42.3 operating system to the Release Candidate (RC) state.

According to the roadmap, openSUSE Leap 42.3 was supposed to enter Release Candidate phase today, June 6, 2017, and the latest snapshot that will soon be released for public testing appears to equate to the RC version. But it looks like there's little interest from the community for testing the upcoming openSUSE Leap 42.3 operating system, possibly because of the new rolling development process.

"So far I have not seen too many 42.3 bugs," said Leap Release Manager Ludwig Nussel in his talk at the openSUSE Conference. "I don’t think we are bug-free, so I think it just is not tested enough." Nussel also said that openSUSE Leap 42.3 is developed in parallel with the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3 operating system so that both can benefit from the same bug reports, according to today's announcement.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 to launch in the last week of July 2017

Later this month, on June 25, 2017, the openSUSE Leap 42.3 operating system will enter the package freeze stage of development, which means that only bug fixes will be included from that point onward. But the openSUSE devs want you to download the latest openSUSE Leap 42.3 snapshot, install it on your personal computers, and report as many bugs and issues as possible if you encounter any.

To receive the newest openSUSE Leap 42.3 snapshot and packages, after installing the latest available openSUSE Leap snapshot, testers are encouraged to open the terminal emulator and run the "zypper update" command. The final release of the operating system, which represents a minor update to the openSUSE Leap 42 series, is currently slated for release in the last week of July 2017.