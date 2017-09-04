openSUSE Leap 42.3 Cloud Images Debut for Google Compute Engine, Microsoft Azure

If you want to use the latest openSUSE Leap 42.3 open-source computer operating system on the cloud, you should know that the openSUSE Project released a set of cloud images for various of the most popular cloud services on the market.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 launched for 64-bit and 32-bit platforms at the end of July 2017, based on the commercial SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 12 Service Pack (SP) 3 operating system, and it's currently the latest stable release of the popular RPM-based Linux OS. It ships with the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and up-to-date packages.

Recently, OpenSuSE Project's Douglas DeMaio announced that cloud images of openSUSE Leap 42.3 are available for Google Compute Engine (GCE), Microsoft Azure, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS EC2), though the latter are still waiting to be approved by the AWS Marketplace team.

"Compared to openSUSE Leap 42.2 we were in much better shape releasing two of three images on release date (GCE and Azure), and even the delayed image was released much closer to release date than the 42.2 release," said Robert Schweikert, ISV Engineering & Public Cloud Team, SUSE.

openSUSE's cloud images lets users run Docker containers in virtual machines

openSUSE Project prepares cloud images of openSUSE Linux for years, and, if you're running openSUSE Leap 42.2, you may want to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 42.3 as it comes with all the latest GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies for your projects. It even includes tools for uploading and managing images, and allow users to run Docker containers in virtual machines.

If you're an end user, you should be able to use openSUSE Leap 42.3 with the cloud service provider of your choice, though you should be aware of the fact that there are a few quirks present, such as the fact that the "gcloud" command and automatic hostname setting included in the Google Compute Engine image are not functional, but they will be addressed as time and resources permit.