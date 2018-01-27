openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now

The openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux-based operating system has reached end of life on January 26, 2018, and it is no longer supported by the openSUSE Project with software and security updates.

A minor release of OpenSuSE Leap 42 operating system series, openSUSE Leap 42.2 was released on November 16, 2016, and was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 2 operating system. The release was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment, besides numerous other new GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies.

"We are very pleased with the reliability, performance and longevity of Leap,” said openSUSE member Marcus Meissner. "Both the openSUSE community and SUSE engineers have done a fantastic job with security and maintenance of the Leap 42 distribution; users can be confident that their openSUSE operating system is, and will continue to be, receiving bug fixes and maintenance updates until its End-of-Life."

openSUSE Project recommends users to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 42.3

As all good things must come to an end, so is the openSUSE Leap 42.2 point release, which reached end of life on January 26, 2018, meaning that users won't be able to update their installations after this date, which will render their PCs vulnerable to all sort of attacks. Therefore, it is recommended to upgrade to a newer openSUSE Leap release or to the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release.

The openSUSE Project recommends all openSUSE Leap 42.2 users to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 42.3 as soon as possible. They don't recommend anyone using the openSUSE Leap 42.2 release anymore, which, in time, will become vulnerable to attacks. Instructions on how to upgrade your openSUSE Leap computer are provided by the openSUSE Project here.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 will be supported until early 2019, but not until the release of the next major Leap series, openSUSE Leap 15, which will be based on the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system. openSUSE Leap 15 is expected to enter Beta testing next month.