OpenShot 2.3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Stability Improvements

OpenShot developer Jonathan Thomas is announcing the release and immediate availability of the third maintenance update to the OpenShot 2.3 stable series of the open-source and cross-platform non-linear video editor.

OpenShot 2.3.3 is here only one week after the release of version 2.3.2, which addressed a few important issues reported by users, and promises to resolve many serious stability problems that were discovered lately. A total of 25 crashes and errors were patched in OpenShot 2.3.3, adding an extra layer of stability to the app.

"Over the past 2 weeks, I've done quite a bit of work aggregating up exception data for openshot-qt and libopenshot, and analyzing some key data points. I've targeted the top 25 crashes and errors, and version 2.3.3 should resolve them all," said Jonathan Thomas in the release announcement.

All users should update their installations to OpenShot 2.3.3

Apart from bringing fixes for serious issues, OpenShot 2.3.3 is shipping with up-to-date components, including the libopenshot 0.1.6 library, which received lots of bug fixes and improvements that you can view in the changelog attached at the end of the article.

Among the things that were improved in this release, we can mention the SpaceMovie 3D animated title alpha key frames, selecting of effects on a video clip, loading of the list of all supported languages, backup recovery, the title editor, as well as various translations and the translation test script.

The AppImage package that some of you are using to install the latest version of OpenShot on their favorite GNU/Linux distributions was also improved by removing the Nvidia driver from it. Of course, you can download OpenShot 2.3.3 for GNU/Linux, as well as macOS and Microsoft Windows platforms and update your installations as soon as possible.