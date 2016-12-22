OpenShot 2.2 Open-Source Video Editor Released with 4K Video Editing, More

Just in time for the Christmas holidays that some of you are celebrating around the world, a new stable version of the popular OpenShot open-source video editor software arrived on December 21, 2016, with numerous goodies.

OpenShot 2.2 is here three months after the release of OpenShot 2.1, and promises to let users playback and edit 4K video files. To see that in action right now, we invite you to watch the video attached below. From the release notes, it would appear that OpenShot is now capable of handling huge images and even 5K HD video files.

"Happy Holidays to all the OpenShot supporters around the world! I am very proud to announce the latest and greatest release of OpenShot (version 2.2) has just arrived, and is ready to edit all your holiday videos! It’s faster, more stable, and better than ever," said Jonathan Thomas, the creator of OpenShot, on the release announcement page.

Performance was improved more than 10x compared to OpenShot 2.1

OpenShot 2.2 is a major release in terms of performances, with up to 10x speed up in some cases compared to OpenShot 2.1. There's now a new caching engine built from the ground up, opening of huge projects that contain hundreds of files has been greatly improved, and many bugs were squashed for seeking or AVPacket scope.

Better support for CSS syntax, 28 curve presets, better undo/redo support, improved frame detection, support for rendering color keyframes on the timeline, and lots of other enhancements have been made to Keyframes. Additionally, OpenShot 2.2 improves the error handling and reporting functionality.

As requested by many users, a bunch of new title templates made their way into the new OpenShot 2.2 release, including Film Ratings and TV Ratings. Check out the full changelog below for all the juicy details, and download OpenShot 2.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows right now from our website.