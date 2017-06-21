OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 Released with Updated Wayland and X.Org Infrastructures

OpenMandriva announced today the release and immediate availability of the second point release to the stable OpenMandriva Lx 3 series of the open-source computer operating system.

After more than six months in development, OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 is finally here to update users to the most recent GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies. The release comes with the latest KDE software, including KDE Plasma 5.9.5 desktop environment, KDE Applications 17.04 software suite, and KDE Frameworks 5.35.0.

Unfortunately, all of these KDE technologies appear to be built on the Qt 5.8.0 application framework instead of the recently released Qt 5.9 like other KDE-oriented GNU/Linux distributions have done. But OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 updates the Wayland and X.Org Server display subsystems to versions 1.12.0 and 1.19.3 respectively.

"After several months of hard work we are very proud and excited to announce OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 release today. We hope you will enjoy this release of OpenMandriva Lx, its range of cutting edge features, quick to boot, fast in use and which brings you all the latest software," reads today's announcement.

Powered by Linux kernel 4.11.3 with BFQ as default I/O scheduler

Under the hood, the OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 release is powered by the Linux 4.11.3 kernel with UKSM (Ultra Kernel Samepage Merging) enabled by default and BFQ as default I/O scheduler. It also includes the latest systemd 233 init system, Glibc 2.25 core library, as well as GCC 6.3.1_2017.02 and LLVM/clang 4.0.1 compilers.

On the application side of things, the updated images offer a selection of the most popular projects, including Krita, VLC Media Player, digiKam, SMPlayer, MPV, ShowFoto, as well as the LXQt desktop environment for those who want a lightweight alternative to KDE Plasma 5. Improvements were also added to the integrated F2FS file system for SSD disks.

Calamares 3.1.0 appears to be the default installer for OpenMandriva Lx 3.02, which is distributed as live and installable ISO images for both 64-bit and 32-bit hardware architectures, available for download right now via our Linux software web portal. However, those running OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 or a previous release can simply update their installations using the built-in package management system.

OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 Applications menu