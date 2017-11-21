OpenMandriva Is Dropping 32-Bit Support, OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 Is the Last One

OpenMandriva announced a few moments ago the release of OpenMandriva Lx 3.03, the third installment of the 3.x series of the operating system bringing several improvements and up-to-date apps.

Powered by the Linux 4.13.12 kernel, OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 is an enhancement to the previous OpenMandriva Lx 3 releases, adding major improvements to the boot process. The OS also uses the Mesa 17.2.3 graphics stack with S3TC support enabled, the X.Org Server 1.19.5 display server, and systemd 234 init system.

On the user-visible side of changes, OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 ships with the KDE Plasma 5.10.5 desktop environment and KDE Frameworks 5.39.0 software stack, along with the latest Firefox Quantum web browser compiled with LLVM/Clang 5.0.0 and Calamares 3.1.8 as default graphical installer.

OpenMandriva is dropping 32-bit support

OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 is also the last release of the operating system to support 32-bit installations, as the OpenMandriva team is planning on dropping 32-bit support from the operating system with their next major release coming in 2018, though some 32-bit apps like wine32 will be supported via i586 libraries.

"This release will be the last in the 3.x series and also the last to support i586," reads today's announcement. "We realize that this marks the end of support for OpenMandriva 2014 and for some this will be a sad day as it was a fine release. Don’t be sad though; come on and join us in the world of Gee Whiz Linux and install Lx 3.03."

Until then, you can download OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 for either 64-bit or 32-bit systems right now from our website and enjoy a great Mandriva operating system on your personal computer. Existing OpenMandriva Lx 3 users can upgrade to version 3.03 using the built-in update system and package manager.

OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 with Firefox Quantum

OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 with Calamares