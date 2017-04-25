OpenELEC 8.0.2 Embedded Linux Entertainment OS Is Out with Mesa 17.0.4, More

The OpenELEC 8.0 open-source embedded Linux entertainment operating system received its second maintenance update, versioned 8.0.2, which fixes various issues reported by users lately and updates some core components.

Coming less than a week after the first point release, OpenELEC 8.0.2 is here to add a workaround for database failures with the Kodi media center by removing 0-byte database files, as well as to disable the RTL8XXXU driver because it caused conflicts with various WLAN USB dongles.

Additionally, it includes the CONFIG_SND_SOC_WM8804_I2C and CONFIG_SND_SOC_STA32X environment variable to the Raspberry Pi builds, which some Raspberry Pi sound modules require, fixes broken Kodi add-on library names for 64-bit (x86_64) builds, and compiles Kodi with SSE4 support for Generic builds.

It also looks like OpenELEC 8.0.2 forces the loading of some FUSE modules to fix some mounting issues users experienced with exFAT and NTFS partitions, and includes the latest Linux kernel 4.9.24 LTS (Generic build only), Linux kernel 4.9.23 LTS (Raspberry Pi build only), Mesa 17.0.4, D-Bus 1.10.18, cURL 7.54.0, and libdrm 2.4.80.

All users running OpenELEC 8.0 or 8.0.1 urged to update

If you're running either the OpenELEC 8.0 or OpenELEC 8.0.1 point release of the open-source, Linux-based entertainment center based on Kodi, you are urged to update to the OpenELEC 8.0.2 release as soon as possible. The built-in automatic update system should usually take care of everything if it's enabled.

"Users running OpenELEC 8.0.0 or later with auto-update enabled will be prompted on-screen to reboot and apply the update once it has been downloaded and enabled in some hours," reads the release announcement. "Users running older OpenELEC releases or with auto-update disabled will need to manually update."

Newcomers or those who want to reinstall or deploy the Kodi-based OS on new devices or computers can download the latest OpenELEC 8.0.2 images right now from our website or directly from the official homepage of the project. The OpenELEC 8.0.2 release ships with the Kodi 17.1 "Krypton" media center.