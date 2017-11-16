OnePlus 5T Keeps the Headphone Jack, Introduces Face Unlock and Parallel Apps

Five months after it launched its OnePlus 5 flagship Android smartphone, OnePlus unveiled today its successor, the OnePlus 5T, running the latest Android 8.0 (Oreo) mobile OS.

OnePlus held a live event today in New York City to tell us all about the new features it implemented in the OnePlus 5T, and they don't disappoint as the smartphone features a gorgeous and bright 6.0-inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with multitouch, a 1080x2160 pixels resolution, 18:9 ratio, and approximately 402 PPI density. The design has been changed a bit as well for OnePlus 5T, which is made of anodized aluminum.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor and an Adreno 540 GPU, OnePlus 5T features a dual 16MP f/1.7 24mm and 20MP f/2.6 36mm rear camera system that offers image stabilization, phase detection autofocus, 1.6x optical zoom, geo-tagging, HDR, touch focus, face detection, intelligent pixel technology, panorama, and dual-LED flash for better low-light performance.

OnePlus 5T features a dual 20MP f/1.7 24mm and 20MP f/2.6 36mm rear camera system that offers image stabilization, phase detection autofocus, 1.6x optical zoom, geo-tagging, HDR, touch focus, face detection, panorama, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the device features a 16MP f/2.0 20mm selfie camera that also offers image stabilization besides Full HD 1080p video recording and Auto HDR.

Connectivity-wise, OnePlus 5T comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, and Hotspot support, Bluetooth 5.0 LE with A2DP and aptX HD, built-in GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and BDS support, NFC, a USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, and it keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint scanner is now mounted on the back, and gyro, accelerometer, compass, and proximity sensors are also present.

Android 8.0 Oreo beta available in December for OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T will ship with a revamped OxygenOS operating system that, unfortunately, it's still based on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system series as OnePlus plans to open public beta of Android 8.0 Oreo in December. OnePlus tried to improve the Android experience for OnePlus 5T by no longer shipping bloatware and further optimizing various apps and creating new ones based on community's requests.

Lastly, OnePlus 5T has a non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery and it's available in two variants with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes in a Slate Gray color and will be available for purchase from OnePlus for the sum of $500 USD for the 64GB model and $599 USD for the 128GB one starting November 21, 2017, in Europe, North America, and India.

