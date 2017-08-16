Nokia 8 Android Flagship Phone Is Now Official, Here Are the Specs and Price

Finnish company HMD Global today, August 16, 2017, unveiled the Nokia 8, its first Nokia-branded flagship smartphone powered by Google's Android mobile operating system.

After so many rumors, the Nokia 8 smartphone is finally here, unveiled by HMD Global earlier today in a live event that took place in London, United Kingdom. The smartphone comes with all the latest features that one would expect from a flagship device, yet it has a pretty high price tag.

According to HMD Global, the Nokia 8 is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) processor and an Adreno 540 GPU, has a 5.3-inch display with a 1440x2560 resolution and approximately 554 PPI pixel density.

4GB and 6GB RAM variants available

Regarding design, the Nokia 8 smartphone is quite slim, its dimensions being 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm, and weighing 160g. Has an aluminum body with a curved frame design with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes as Tempered Blue, Steel, and Polished Copper colors with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

There's also a Polished Blue flavor of the Nokia 8 that has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone features dual 13 MP camera on the back with laser and phase detection autofocus, image stabilization, Carl Zeiss optics, and 2160p@30fps or 1080p@30fps video recording. On the front, there's a 13 MP camera.

Connectivity wise, the Nokia 8 sports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and BDS support. microSD support is available as well if you want to extend the internal storage, and it supports microSD cards up to 256 GB.

Lastly, Nokia 8 has a non-removable 3090mAh Li-Ion battery, and it has a price tag of €599 (~$705 USD). It will be available in stores and online from HMD Global early next month across various parts of Europe. Nokia 8 comes with Google's Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) mobile operating system by default, but it should be upgradable to Android 8.0.