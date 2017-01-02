Nexus 5 Now a Fully Working Ubuntu Phone, Fairphone 2 Gets Voice Call Support

Today we have some great news for Ubuntu Touch fans, as Ubports' Marius Gripsgård proudly announced that he managed to make voice call support work on the Ubuntu Touch port for Fairphone 2.

Yes, you're reading that right, you can now make and receive phone calls using Canonical's Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system on your Fairphone 2 device, and it looks like only GPS needs to be added to this unofficial port for Fairphone 2 to become a fully working Ubuntu Phone.

"Great news here, just got voice call working on Fairphone 2 today (yay did it in 2016)! Now it's just GPS, bug fixing and stabilizing that is needed for both Fairphone 2 and OnePlus One before they are fully working as a daily driver," said Marius Gripsgård in a recent Google+ post.

Nexus 5 is now a fully working Ubuntu Phone device, with convergence

The excellent Ubuntu Touch news continues with the fact that Nexus 5 devices are now fully working Ubuntu Phones. "I even use it as my daily driver at the moment. I even connected it to HDMI to get an awesome convergence device," reveals the developers for fans of the Ubuntu Touch operating system.

All these new changes have been pushed to Ubports' system-image server. They are available for Fairphone 2 and Nexus 5 owners via the devel_rc-proposed channel, which we have to warn you that it's a daily build coming straight from the Ubports sources and containing only fresh updates.

It also looks like Marius Gripsgård is working hard on the OnePlus One Ubuntu Touch port, which only needs some stabilization improvements and various bug fixes before it becomes a fully working Ubuntu Phone, too. More details and installation instruction are available at https://ubports.com.