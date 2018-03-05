Next Tails Anonymous OS Release Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 4.15, Tor 3.2.9

The next release of the open-source Tails incognito amnesic live system a.k.a. Anonymous OS is coming soon with up-to-date components and the latest Tor anonymous network support.

Tails 3.6 recently entered development, and a first release candidate image is now ready for public testing, suggesting the upcoming release will be the first to be powered by the latest Linux 4.15 kernel and ship with the most recent TOR 3.2.9 client/server technologies for accessing the dark web.

The upcoming Tails OS release is also the first to ship with screen locking support, which apparently can be used even without the root (system administrator) password. Also, there are several upgraded components included, starting with the tails-additional-softwares package, which no longer blocks the desktop.

"Upgrade tails-additional-softwares, which does not block anymore the opening of the Desktop while installing the packages, and is more robust when botting in offline mode," reads the release notes of Tails 3.6 RC1, which you can download right now through our web portal if you want to take it for a quick test drive.

Tails 3.6 will be released March 12, 2018

Among other updated components that will be included in the upcoming Tails 3.6 release, we can mention the latest Mozilla Thunderbird 52.6.0 email and news client with an AppArmor profile enabled by default for improved security and the Electrum 3.0.6 Bitcoin wallet.

Last but not least, the OpenPGP Applet has been updated to no longer hang when attempting to decrypt significant portions of text from the system's clipboard, and the Tails installer was fixed against bugs that would caused it to crash when used in other languages than English.

You can study the full changelog for more technical details about the Tails 3.6 release, which has been scheduled for launch next week on March 12. Until then, you are invited to try out the release candidate and give feedback to the developers, but please keep in mind not to use it for any production work or as your daily driver.