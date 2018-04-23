> >
New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications

The Terminal app is currently available in the dev channel

Apr 23, 2018 14:49 GMT 
More evidence popped up recently that Google might be working on implementing support for Linux program on its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks.

According to a Reddit thread, a Chromebook user recently spotted a new Terminal app added to the app drawer when running on the latest Chrome OS Dev channel. Clicking the icon would apparently prompt the user to install the Terminal app, which requires about 200 MB of disk space.

The installation prompt notes the fact that the Terminal app can be used to develop on your Chromebook. It also suggests that users will be able to run native apps and command-line tools seamlessly and securely. Considering the fact that Chrome OS is powered by the Linux kernel, this can only mean one thing.

Native Linux apps support on Chrome OS

That's right, you might soon be able to run native Linux apps on your Chromebook through the new Terminal app. This was previously possible if you enabled Developer Mode on your Chromebook and accessed the so-called Crosh Shell with the Ctrl+Alt+T keyboard shortcut.

While Crosh Shell opens in a Chrome tab, the new Terminal app appears to be standalone and should not require you to enable Developer Mode, which isn't something every Chromebook user would want to do. However, the new Terminal app could be limited to only some basic Linux commands at first.

Unfortunately, for now, an error pops-up when trying to install the Terminal app, as you can see from the screenshot gallery below. We hope this minor issue will soon be resolved so we can have a more in-depth look at what the new Terminal app in Chrome OS can actually do.

Meanwhile, it would appear that Google is working on dual boot support for Chrome OS, as evidence of an "Alt OS" was recently discovered in a Chromium Gerrit commit. This might allow Chromebook users to dual boot Chrome OS and their favorite GNU/Linux distribution, or Windows.

