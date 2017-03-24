New Steam Client Update Improves In-Home Streaming, Fixes Xbox Controller Bug

Valve released a new stable Steam Client update for all supported platforms, including SteamOS, GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, fixing some nasty issues, but also implementing various improvements.

For all platforms, the Steam Client March 23 update addresses a bug that prevented non-Steam game shortcuts from being saved during restarts of the desktop client, as well as a bunch of rare hangs and crashes that users reported after updating to the major Steam Client March 9 release.

The star of this new Steam Client update is the In-Home Streaming feature, with received support for hotplugging headphones on the streaming client computer, along with support for the third-party VB-CABLE virtual audio driver to provide users with better 5.1 surround streaming.

The Valve developers also managed to reduce the delay and stutter that sometimes occurred when streaming games from a computer equipped with a Gigabit network interface to a PC with a 100Mbit interface. They also fixed a possible frame stutter that took place when attempting to capture video from the host computer.

Multiple Xbox controllers now register their input

Other than that, it looks like limiting the video framerate has been fixed as well for the In-Home Streaming feature, especially when using the Steam Link device for remote input or to stream audio. The Steam Client March 23 update also fixes a bug to make it possible for multiple Xbox controllers to register their input.

This update will be applied automatically the next time you restart your Steam Client, but you can also install it manually on your operating system by going to the Steam menu and selecting the "Check for Steam Client Updates" entry. We always recommend our readers to update their Steam Client regularly for the best gaming experience.