New Set of Fedora 25 Live Respin ISOs Use Linux Kernel 4.10.12, Latest Updates

The Fedora Respins-SIG project, through Ben Williams, is announcing the availability of a new set of updated Live ISO images of the Fedora 25 Linux operating system.

It's been about two weeks since the last set of updated Fedora 25 Live ISOs were released, and the new ones are tagged as build F25-20170428 and ship with a more recent kernel from the Linux 4.10 series, namely Linux kernel 4.10.12. They also include all the latest updated that have been released on the official repos.

"We the Fedora Respins-SIG are happy to announce new F25-20170428 Updated Lives. (with Kernel 4.10.12). This round also has an additional Updated Security Lab Spin in support of the upcoming LFNW 2017," said Ben Williams in the blog announcement. "With F25 we are now using Livemedia-creator to build the updated lives."

These ISO respins will save you about 800 MB of updates

As with any previous set of updated Fedora 25 Live ISOs, the F25-20170428 one will save those who plan on reinstalling their Fedora 25 PCs or deploy the operating system on a new computer about 800 MB of updates that they would otherwise have to download after installing a fresh copy of Fedora Linux.

Additionally, you can also use them to create your own respin of the Fedora 25 Linux operating system, which you can build using the Livemedia-creator tool and by following the instructions provided at https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Livemedia-creator-_How_to_create_and_use_a_Live_CD.

The F25-20170428 set of updated Fedora 25 Live respins consists of Fedora 25 Workstation (GNOME), Fedora 25 KDE, Fedora 25 Xfce, Fedora 25 LXDE, Fedora 25 MATE, Fedora 25 Cinnamon, Fedora 25 SoaS (Sugar on a Stick), Fedora 25 Security Lab Spin, and Fedora 25 Source DVD. All of them are available for download right now.