MPV 0.25.0 Open-Source Video Player Supports DVB-T2, MacBook Pro's Touch Bar

It's been more than two months since the MPlayer-based MPV open-source video player received an update, and the development team is proud to announce the immediate availability for download of MPV 0.25.0.

MPV 0.25.0 is a major milestone and comes with significant changes, such as the fact that starting with this release, all future versions of the player will be tagged on the master branch. Also, this is the first release of MPV to drop support for Mac OS X 10.7 and earlier builds.

As for the new features, MPV 0.25.0 adds support for the DVB-T2 standard, the world's most advanced digital terrestrial television system, implements support for hwdec filters to the "--lavfi-complex" argument of lavfi, and adds an SDH (subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) subtitle filter.

The new MPV release also disabled some of the optical media (CD/DVD) functionality by default, introduces initial support for MacBook Pro's Touch Bar, and adds a volume button on the OSC (On-Screen Controller) that lets users change the player's volume using the mouse wheel.

Experimental vdpauglx backend, videotoolbox hwdec on iOS

Among other noteworthy features of the MPV 0.25.0 release, we can mention the implementation of a videotoolbox hardware decoder on the iOS mobile operating system from Apple, as well as an experimental vdpauglx backend, and an acompressor.lua script that can be used for runtime acompressor FFmpeg filter control.

Useless formats like PPM, TGA, and PGM are no longer supported in the image_writer component of MPV, and a bunch of new commands and options have been added. Numerous bugs were squashed as well, especially for macOS, so you should check out the full changelog attached below for all the technical details on the changes.

Download MPV 0.25.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows OSes.