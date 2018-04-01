Mozilla Thunderbird 60 to Bring Calendar Improvements, MBOX/Maildir Conversions

Who said Thunderbird is dying? Mozilla plans to release the 60th version of its open-source and cross-platform email, calendar, and news client, which will introduce a plethora of new features and improvements.

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 entered beta testing earlier this week to allow public testers to take a glimpse at the new features, which include the ability to view locations for calendar events in both the Day and Week views, along with support for deleting, cutting, or copying selected occurrences or entire series for recurring events.

The Calendar component of Thunderbird will also provide users with the ability to send meeting notifications directly instead of displaying a pop-up. On the other hand, Thunderbird 60 will remove the app's capability to send email invitations that are compatible with Microsoft Outlook 2002 and earlier versions.

Another exciting feature of the upcoming Thunderbird 60 release is the ability to convert email folders between the mbox and maildir formats. Users will be able to either convert from mbox to maildir or from maildir to mbox, but Mozilla noted the fact that this feature should be considered as experimental for now.

Attachment handling improvements, compacting of IMAP folders while online

Among other noteworthy changes coming to Mozilla Thunderbird 60, we can mention the ability to compact IMAP folders while online, and more straightforward removal of recipients when writing an email via a new "Delete" button that will appear when hovering with the mouse cursor over the To, Cc, or Bcc selectors.

Thunderbird users will also be able to view the attachment pane during email compose by using the Alt+M keyboard shortcut. Mozilla has made it easier to write emails by displaying the matching part of an email address in bold during address entry, and implemented a new preference flag called mail.autoComplete.commentColumn to display the address book where the email address is stored.

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 is now available for beta testing, and you can download the 64-bit or 32-bit binaries for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our website. Please keep in mind though that this is an early development version of Thunderbird 60, so don't use it in a production environment.