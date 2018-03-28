Mozilla Releases Firefox Add-On That Prevents Facebook from Spying on You

After the whole Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal, many companies took measures to protect their clients, including Mozilla, which released a free Firefox add-on to protect the privacy of its users.

Your privacy is the most important thing in the world, especially when browsing the Internet, so you need to make sure the platforms and websites you visit can be trusted. All of us though Facebook could be trusted, but it proved otherwise, so now you can prevent it from tracking you on the Web if you're using Firefox.

Mozilla was quick to create an add-on for its open-source and cross-platform Firefox web browser that keeps Facebook in some sort of container preventing it from spying on you everywhere on the Internet. The add-on is called Facebook Container and promises to put you in control while isolating your Web activity from Facebook.

"When you install it, you will continue to be able to use Facebook normally. Facebook can continue to deliver their service to you and send you advertising," said Mozilla. "The difference is that it will be much harder for Facebook to use your activity collected off Facebook to send you ads and other targeted messages."

Here's how the Facebook Container add-on works and how to use it

Before installing the Facebook Container add-on, we think that you should first understand how it works. So, according to Mozilla, the add-on will isolate Facebook in a container so that it can't track your Internet activity. Once the add-on is installed, it will automatically log you out Facebook and delete any related cookies.

The next time you visit Facebook with the Facebook Container add-on enabled, the website will open in a new containerized tab highlight with a blue color. Any website you'll try to access from Facebook it will open in a normal tab. Also, if you use the Facebook Share buttons to share websites, they'll open in the containerized tab.

However, you should know that when using the Facebook Share buttons, they will pass information on the website you share to Facebook. You should also know that any embedded Facebook comments and Like buttons located outside the containerized tab won't work, nor websites that support logins with your Facebook account.

To install the Facebook Container add-on on your computer, simply visit its page on the Firefox Add-ons website and click the "Add to Firefox" button. It supports GNU/Linux, macOS and Windows operating systems, and it doesn't require you to restart your current Firefox session. Please keep in mind though that everything you do on facebook.com will be tracked by Facebook.