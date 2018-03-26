Mozilla Releases Firefox 59.0.2 to Fix High CPU/Memory Bug, Audio Issue on BSD

Mozilla released on Monday the second point release of its latest Firefox 59 "Quantum" web browser for all supported platforms, fixing quite a bunch of issues and adding various improvements.

The Firefox 59.0.2 maintenance release is here to address a high CPU and memory bug caused by third-party apps on various computers, though Mozilla didn't mention if it affects all supported platforms. It also improves page rendering when hardware acceleration is enabled.

It also fixes a bug that that would not allow users to use certain keyboard shortcuts, such as Ctrl+C, on websites that use those keys with the resistFingerprinting function enabled, and fixes an issue for users who want to reload their proxy settings if they configured an automatic proxy configuration URL.

"Users who have configured an "automatic proxy configuration URL" and want to reload their proxy settings from the URL will find the Reload button disabled in the Connection Settings dialog when they select Preferences/Options -> Network Proxy -> Settings," said Mozilla in the release notes.

BSD and Windows 7 issues fixed

Firefox 59.0.2 also addresses intermittent crashes that could occur when attempting to cancel a print job when it's nearly complete, a bug in URL fragment identifiers that could break Service Worker responses, and an audio issue on various BSD systems like FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, and DragonFly BSD.

For Windows 7 users using touch screens and/or some third-party desktop apps like StickyPassword that somewhat interact with Firefox via its accessibility services, Mozilla fixes a bunch of random browser crashes reported lately. You can download Firefox 59.0.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now from our web portal.

The update is also rolling out via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, and all users are encourage to install the new version as soon as possible by opening the About Firefox dialog, wait for the new release to be downloaded and than restart the web browser for the new version to be installed.