Mozilla Launches Firefox 54, First Release to Use Multiple Content Processes

Mozilla promoted today the Firefox 54.0 web browser to the stable channel for all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

While not a feature-rich release, Firefox 54 should be an exciting one because it ships with the e10s-multi implementation by default, adding support for multiple content processes to the beloved web browser by millions of computers users worldwide. This makes Firefox 54 the first release of the web browser to use multiple operating system processes for better resource management.

"Today's release is the first to run Firefox using multiple operating system processes for web page content, making Firefox faster and more stable than ever," said Mozilla in the release notes, inviting users to take a look at a blog article they prepared to learn why using multiple processes will keep the balance between performance and memory use.

The download button and download status panel were simplified

As mentioned before, Firefox 54 doesn't come with any major new features besides the e10s-multi implementation, so other than that, users should only notice that the download button and download status panel were simplified, there's now support for the Burmese language, and the mobile bookmarks folder was moved to the main bookmarks menu for quicker access.

Firefox 54 also adds a bunch of changes for web developers, especially the ability to create and save custom devices in Responsive Design Mode. Various security vulnerabilities were patched as well, and you can download the Mozilla Firefox 54.0 binaries for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website.

However, if you're running Firefox on your Windows or Mac computer, you should be able to update to version 54 just by accessing the About Firefox dialog. The new version will be automatically downloaded and installed. On the other hand, users of GNU/Linux distributions will be able to update to Firefox 54 when the packages arrive in the stable software repositories, so keep an eye out for them!