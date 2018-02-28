Mozilla Firefox 59 Web Browser Promises New Privacy and Security Features

Mozilla is currently working on the next stable release of its popular Firefox web browser, version 59, which is expected to land in the second week of March with new privacy and security features.

Firefox is known as one of the most secure browsers on the market, but Mozilla wants it to be more privacy-aware and secure than ever before. That's why it looks like Firefox 59 will be coming with new privacy settings that won't allow intrusive sites to access your camera, microphone or location, nor to ask you if you want to receive any notifications.

In Firefox's Preferences panel, under Privacy & Security, there's a Permissions section that lets users choose which websites will have access tp location, camera, microphone, and notification and which won't. These settings are already present in the current stable Firefox version and are essential for protecting your privacy and keep your online presence secure from hackers.

However, with Firefox 59, Mozilla is adding a new option that lets you block new requests asking to access your camera, microphone or location, as well as to allow notification. Users can toggle the new privacy options in the new dialog of each of the Camera, Microphone, Location, and Notification settings under Permissions. See the screenshot gallery below for more details.

"Added new settings in about:preferences that allow you to stop intrusive websites from asking you to receive notifications or access advanced device features such as camera and geolocation, while still allowing websites you trust to use these features," said Mozilla in the preliminary release notes for Firefox 59.

Search suggestions now appear ahead of browsing history

Another interesting thing that Mozilla is adding to its upcoming Firefox 59 web browser release is that all search suggestions will now appear ahead of browsing history by default for users with the unified search bar. They will be able to change this from the browser's Settings or Preferences on their respective operating system.

Firefox 59 is also changing the default location of Firefox Health Report from about:healthreport to about:telemetry and adds support for the Interlingua (ia) locale. Mozilla says that it will release the Firefox 59 web browser on March 13, 2018, but you can get the latest beta for a test drive right now from our web portal for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Block new location requests

Block new microphone requests