Mozilla Announces Firefox Reality, a Web Browser Dedicated to AR and VR Headsets

Mozilla announced on Tuesday that they are building Firefox Reality, a special edition of its widely-used web browser designed specifically for virtual reality and augmented reality experiences.

A browser designed for mixed reality, as Mozilla likes to describe its new web browser, Firefox Reality is here to offer computer users unrestricted access to new and emerging technologies, including AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality), on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. Yes, Firefox Reality is the world's first open-source and cross-platform browser for mixed reality.

"We believe that the future of the web will be heavily intertwined with virtual and augmented reality, and that future will live through browsers," said Mozilla. "That’s why we’re building Firefox Reality, a new kind of web browser that has been designed from the ground up to work on stand-alone virtual and augmented reality (or mixed reality) headsets."

Firefox Reality will work with a wide range of AR and VR devices

While there are already various solutions out there for browsing and accessing the Internet using standalone virtual and augmented reality headsets, such as the Opera web browser, they are closed source, so Mozilla steps in to offer us an independent and Open Source solution, providing transparency for users and making it easier for manufacturers to support it for their devices.

Being an independent solution for browsing and accessing the Web with VR and AR headsets or similar devices, Firefox Reality will work on a wide range of devices from various manufacturers. For now, Mozilla said it tested the web browser with the HTC Vive Focus, Gear VR and Google Daydream headsets, but support for more standalone virtual and augmented reality headsets is coming soon.

While mixed reality is still a new thing, Mozilla promises to offer the best possible privacy protection to its users using Firefox Reality to browser the Web on virtual and augmented reality headsets, as well as to make the entire VR and AR experience as fast as possible. Firefox Reality promises to be the best-in-class browser for mixed reality headsets, and you can download the source code today.