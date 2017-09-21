Mozilla Adds Tracking Protection to Firefox for iOS, Focus Gets Multitasking

Mozilla released on Thursday new updates for its Firefox for iOS and Firefox Focus for Android apps adding new features like tracking protection and multi-tasking, along with various other improvements.

Firefox for iOS has been updated today to version 9.0, a release that's available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running iOS 10.3 or later. It comes with support for Apple's recently launched iOS 11 operating system, as well as tracking protection, which is enabled by default in the private browsing mode to automatically block third-party trackers in an attempt to increase browsing speed.

"For the first time, Firefox users running iOS11 on iPhone and iPad will now have automatic ad and content blocking with Private Browsing mode, as well as the tracking protection option in regular browsing. This feature uses the same ad blocking technology as Firefox Focus for Android and iOS, Firefox for Desktop and Firefox for Android," said Mozilla in today's announcement.

Other than that, Firefox for iOS 9.0 improves the sync functionality between the mobile app and the desktop versions of Firefox, no matter the operating system you're using (macOS, Windows or GNU/Linux). This will allow users to have their updated passwords, bookmarks and browsing history on all of their mobile devices, as well as personal computers.

Firefox Focus for Android gets multitasking capabilities

Mozilla also updated its Firefox Focus for Android privacy browser today, to version 1.3, adding multitasking capabilities to allow users to browse multiple websites simultaneously using tabs. Of course, this should not interfere with your private browsing experience when you use Firefox Focus on your Android device.

Make sure to watch the video below, courtesy of Mozilla, to see the new tracking protection on Firefox for iOS and multitasking support on Firefox Focus for Android in action. In the meantime, you can go ahead and update Firefox of iOS to version 9.0, as well as Firefox Focus for Android to version 1.3 on your devices via App Store on iOS and Google Play store on Android.