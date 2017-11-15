More Than Half of Chromebooks Now Support Android Apps and Google Play Store

More than a year after it promised to expand Google Play Store and Android apps support, Google now finally made it happen and updated dozen more Chromebooks to the Stable Chrome OS channel.

The list of Chromebook models that allow users to install Android apps from the Google Play Store has grown today to a total of 59, as shown on the "Chrome OS Systems Supporting Android Apps" wiki page maintained by Google. Most of these support Android apps straight from the Stable channel of Chrome OS.

However, a couple of Chromebooks still have to be moved to the Beta Chrome OS channel to be able to install and run Android apps from Google Play store. These include the Acer Chromebook 11 (C740) and Dell Chromebook 13 (7310), and, as Google notes, this doesn't mean they'll get Stable channel support on the next Chrome OS release.

But that's good enough for many Chromebook owners, who can now finally run Android apps on their laptops. To see if your Chromebook is supported, make sure to visit the wiki page above and update your computer as soon as possible to receive support for Google Play Store and Android apps.

Google plans to bring Android apps support to 43 more Chromebooks

While Google brought Google Play Store and Android apps support to more than half of the Chromebooks available on the market, it looks like there are many others that don't even have this support, not on the Beta, nor the Dev channel of Chrome OS. But Google plans to bring Android apps support to 43 more Chromebooks soon.

How soon we don't know, as Google doesn't inform the public of its Android apps expansion for Chromebooks, but we'll make sure to let you guys know when more Chromebooks are getting support for Android apps. If your Chromebook has Android apps support on the Beta channel, check out our tutorial on how to switch from the Stable Chrome OS channel.