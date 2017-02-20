MKVToolNix 9.9.0 MKV Manipulation Tool Released with New GUI Improvements, More

MKVToolNix developer Moritz Bunkus announced today, February 20, 2017, the release and general availability of MKVToolNix 9.9.0 "Pick Up" for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

MKVToolNix 9.9.0 represents a month of hard work, during which the developer managed to add a bunch of new and interesting features, fix as many bugs reported by users since last month's MKVToolNix 9.8.0 point release, as well as to improve the build system, especially in regards to the man pages of the software.

"This is mostly a bug fix release. Especially the MP4 input module has received a lot of love," reads today's announcement. "Important note for packagers: pre-built man pages are no longer included. Instead, they’re built during compilation requiring xsltproc, the DocBook XSL stylesheets. Additionally, the system version of pugixml can now be used."

mkvmerge received the most attention in this release

Among the new features introduced in MKVToolNix 9.9.0, we can mention support for "ctts" version 1 atoms for the MP4 reader component of the mkvmerge command, along with the ability to make DVB subtitle tracks that contain CodecPrivate data of only 4 bytes to be 5 bytes long by implementing a subtitling type byte.

Also added to the mkvmerge command, there's a new "all_i_slices_are_key_frames" option for the "–engage" argument to be able to handle all the slices of an H.264/AVC stream as key frames. mkvmerge also received numerous improvements for AC-3 handling, the MP4 input module, the MPEG TS reader, and more.

A bunch of new GUI improvements bring a character set selection for text files, a "character set" column to the "tracks, chapters and tags" list view for displaying the character set that's currently selected for the respective track, and the MTX_INSTALLATION_DIRECTORY variable for setting the location of the MKVToolNix GUI executable.

MKVToolNix 9.9.0 is now available for download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems from our website. It is recommended that you update as soon as possible to this new version, especially if you're using an older build, as many bugs have been squashed. Check out the attached changelog for all the technical details.