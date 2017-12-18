MKVToolNix Open-Source MKV Manipulation Tool Gets Its Last Release in 2017

MKVToolNix, the open-source and cross-platform collection of tools developed by Moritz Bunkus for manipulating the MKV (Matroska) media container format, received its last release in 2017.

Bringing a month's worth of improvements and bug fixes, MKVToolNix 19.0.0 is here to update the mkvmerge component to take the first keyframe within 1ms of the requested value into consideration when splitting by duration, by timestamps or by timestamp-based parts.

The new release also updates the GUI to allow users to save and restore the widths of columns in both the tree and list views, as well as to put a focus on the modified element when closing or reloading a modified file before asking for the user to confirm discarding unsaved changes.

"The year’s almost over, so I’m just in time for the last release of the year: MKVToolNix v19.0.0 is out. It’s not that big of release, but it still contains a couple of improvements all over the place — and two nice performance improvements on Windows that people will likely notice," writes developer Moritz Bunkus in the release notes.

MKVToolNix GUI, mkvmerge, and mkvextract fixes

As for the bug fixes implemented in MKVToolNix 19.0.0, we can mention that mkvmerge can now read text files encoded in UTF-16 and supports the font top-level media types from RFC 8081. The MP4 reader and MPEG transport stream reader functionality was improved as well in mkvmerge.

For mkvextract, this release fixes the slow track extraction speed on Windows system, which was caused by lack of buffering. MKVToolNix GUI's multiplexer and job queue components also received improvements to save jobs even when their status changes and to add better support for setting subtitle/chapter character sets.

The full changelog is attached below for those curious to know what exactly was implemented in MKVToolNix 19.0.0, which you can download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. As usual, we recommend updating to this version as soon as possible.