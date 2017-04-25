MKVToolNix 11.0 Open-Source MKV Manipulation Tool Released with New Features

MKVToolNix developer Moritz Bunkus proudly announced the release and immediate availability for download of the MKVToolNix 11.0.0 "Alive" open-source MKV (Matroska) manipulation utility.

Coming one month after the MKVToolNix 10.0.0 release, MKVToolNix 11.0.0 stable update is here with important bug fixes for both the AVC/H.264 and HEVC/H.265 parsers, a bunch of improvements to the GUI (Graphical User Interface), as well as some new features implemented mostly in the mkvmerge component.

"There have been several important bug fixes to the HEVC/h.265 and AVC/h.264 parsers. Among the fixed bugs are some that will silently produce invalid files. I, therefore, recommend everyone to update," said Moritz Bunkus in the release announcement. "This release includes a couple of smaller enhancements to the GUI as well."

Here's what's new in MKVToolNix 11.0

Prominent new features of MKVToolNix 11.0 include support for handling embedded pictures as attachments in the FLAC reader, sound notifications or the ability to shut down, hibernate, or sleep the computer (only available for GNU/Linux distros with system and Windows) when the current job finishes.

It also adds support for parsing the "COLR" atom in the MP4 reader, as well as the ability to include its values as track headers, and introduces a new option in the multiplex tool called "close current settings," which closes the current multiplex settings after starting the multiplex process or when adding jobs to the job queue.

As mentioned before, the mkvmerge component received the most attention in this major update, adding a bunch of improvements to the AAC parser, AVC/H.264 and HEVC/H.265 parsers, Matroska reader, MPEG TS reader, and MKVToolNix GUI's header editor. The full changelog is attached below for more details.

You can download MKVToolNix 11.0.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website.