Microsoft Says Windows 7 Has Outdated Security, Wants You to Move to Windows 10

Windows 10 is now running on more than 20 percent of the world’s desktop computers, and yet, Microsoft’s bigger challenge isn’t necessarily to boost the market share of its latest operating system, but to convince those on Windows 7 to upgrade.

Even with Windows 10 on the market, Windows 7 continues to be the preferred desktop operating system across the world, and third-party data shows that it’s still close to 50 percent market share.

With Windows 7 support coming to an end in 3 years, Microsoft is well aware that it could very well experience another Windows XP moment when users might refuse to upgrade despite the obvious security risks.

So it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Microsoft has already started the offensive against Windows 7, with a blog post published by the German subsidiary of the software giant pointing to the setbacks of this old operating system as compared to Windows 10.

“Windows 10, the better option”

In just a few words, Microsoft says that Windows 7 doesn’t come with the security features needed to cope with today’s threats, at the same time adding that Windows 10 has what it takes to keep users secure.

“Windows 7 is based on outdated security architecture,” Microsoft says. “Companies and users who won’t upgrade from Windows 7 within the next three years are facing enormous dangers,” the company continues as per an approximate Google Translate English version of the post (via Myce).

Microsoft then goes on to praise Windows 10 and the security improvements that are part of the operating system, while also emphasizing that the new hardware is specifically designed to work on this version. The firm also highlights Windows 10 features, such as Windows Ink, Edge browser, and Cortana.

Without a doubt, it will be hard for Microsoft to convince Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10, especially when taking into account that most of those sticking with this version previously refused a free upgrade offer.

On the other hand, this is just the beginning of Microsoft’s efforts to move users off Windows 7, so expect more such posts in the coming months.