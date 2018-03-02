Microsoft and Canonical to Offer Enhanced VM Experiences for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Microsoft announced that it has partnered with Canonical, the maker of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system, on delivering enhanced virtual machine experiences on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release.

In a recent blog article, Microsoft details its plans on providing users with a great, out-of-the-box Linux VM experience that's tightly integrated with the host operating system, and they're working on Canonical to achieve this goal for their Hyper-V virtualization solution on Windows 10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

"We’re partnering with Canonical on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 release to make this experience a reality, and we’re working to provide a solution that works out of the box," said Craig Wilhite, Program Manager at Microsoft. "We feel there’s a great importance in having a VM experience that feels tightly integrated with the host."

Here's how Microsoft plans to enhance the Linux VM experience

To provide the community with a better, high-quality and much-improved Linux VM experience on Hyper-V that's closer in performance to its Windows clients, Microsoft said that it's collaborating with the developers of the open-source XRDP remote desktop protocol (RDP) server.

The company wants to let users get an Ubuntu Linux virtual machine running on its Hyper-V virtualization on top of Windows 10 with only three mouse clicks. Microsoft also said that a standard Ubuntu VM would support full clipboard functionality, better mouse experience, window resizing, drive redirection, as well as other essential features.

And they're providing us with a sneak peek if you want to try out Canonical's upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system inside a virtual machine via Hyper-V’s Quick Create VM gallery. But you should keep in mind that this feature is currently under development, and some bugs might be present here and there.

For this, you need to follow the tutorial provided by Microsoft in their blog post (link above) on how to set up an Ubuntu VM running in Hyper-V with Enhanced Session Mode. If you plan on using Ubuntu as a VM on Windows 10, Microsoft would like to get some feedback from you on how satisfied you are with the entire Linux VM experience.