Meet ROCK64, a 4K-Capable Single-Board Computer That Can Run Android 7.1, Debian

After launching PINE A64 as the world's first $15 open source gaming machine that runs Android and other Linux-based operating systems, the PINE64 company has created a new, more powerful single-board computer that they call ROCK64.

What's ROCK64, you may wonder? Well, let us tell you that it's a 64-bit SBC (single-board computer) that rivals even company's PINE A64 board, not to mention world's most popular Raspberry Pi. Why? Simply because it's designed as a media board computer capable of delivering 4K 60p HDR movies.

Don't be fooled by its credit card size, because ROCK64 is here to rock your world with its integrated Rockchip RK3328 Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit processor, up to 4GB 1600MHz LPDDR3 RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 support, 128Mb SPI Flash, as well as an eMMC module socket.

The single-board computer also features a Pi-2 bus, a Pi-P5+ bus, a 3.5mm barrel power jack (5V/3A), an A/V jack, two USB 2.0 dedicated hosts, a power button, a reset button, a recovery button, an eMMC jumper, an IR (infrared) receiver port, and a MicroSD Card slot.

Can run Android 7.1 Nougat, Debian GNU/Linux or Yocto

But that's not all, as ROCK64 also comes with support for many peripherals, allowing makers to integrate it with all sort of sensors and devices, not to mention that you can install a bunch of open-source operating system on it, including but not limited to Android 7.1 Nougat, Debian GNU/Linux, and Yocto.

PINE64 promises that its new ROCK64 media board computer will soon be capable of running other OSes, and it provides users with great documentation for transforming their new SBC into a powerful multimedia center or why not even an HTPC (Home Theater PC).

All this power comes with a price as the ROCK64 board requires a +5V 3A power supply with Type H 3.5mm OD/1.35mm ID barrel 'coaxial' type plug that you need to purchase separately from the PINE64 store. But other than that we think it's a pretty good SBC for our times.

As for ROCK64's pricing, the 1GB RAM variant will cost you $24.95 USD, you'll have to pay $34.95 USD for the one with 2GB RAM, and a 4G RAM model costs only $44.95 USD. ROCK64 is availalbe for pre-order today and will ship July 31, 2017. You can buy yours here.

ROCK64's specifications