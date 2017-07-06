Meet Hydrogen One, World's First Android Smartphone with Holographic Display

RED, the leading manufacturer of professional digital cinema cameras, announced that it would develop the world's first holographic Android smartphone, which the company will launch sometime next year.

Dubbed as Hydrogen One Media Machine, the standalone, unlocked smartphone is powered by Google's Android mobile operating system and promises to obsolete glasses to enjoy multi-dimensional content.

RED is known for its innovative, modular camera systems that offer groundbreaking image quality, but with Hydrogen One they want to offer the world a new "look around depth" experience right in the palm of your hand.

The device will have a 5.7-inch professional holographic display that features nanotechnology, and it's designed from the offset to seemingly switch between 2D and 3D content, interactive games, and holographic multi-view content.

Both landscape and portrait modes will be supported by the ingenious display of Hydrogen One Media Machine, which will support RED's H4V (Hydrogen 4-View) content, stereo 3D content, as well as 2D and 3D VR, MR, and AR.

The foundation of a future multi-dimensional system

In terms of audio quality, RED will embed a proprietary H3O algorithm in the Android OS that powers Hydrogen One, which converts stereo sound into expansive multi-dimensional audio.

RED plans to develop Hydrogen One as the first piece of a future multi-dimensional system that the company works on and calls it the Hydrogen System. Hydrogen One being the control center of this upcoming modular system.

"The HYDROGEN SYSTEM incorporates a new high-speed data bus to enable a comprehensive and ever-expanding modular component system, which will include future attachements for shooting higher quality motion and still images as well as HYDROGEN format holographic images," says RED in the press announcement.

The Hydrogen One Media Machine will sell starting at $1,195 USD for the aluminium variant and $1,595 USD for the titanium one. It will integrate with the RED camera program and allow access to the Red Channel, which contains only 4-View holographic content. The device is planned for Q1 2018.