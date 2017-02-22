Will Smith from Flint Innovations Limited is informing Softpedia today about their up and coming Linux-based operating system for PCs and Raspberry Pi devices, Flint OS, based on the open-source Chromium OS project.

These days, we see more and more developers and entrepreneurs launching new operating systems based on Chromium OS, which Google uses with much success for its Chrome OS on many Chromebooks that you can purchase today. But Flint OS is somehow a bit special, not only because it provides support for both Raspberry Pi SBCs and x86 computers with either Intel or Nvidia GPUs, but because it uses Android apps.

"Flint began with a vision where all applications and services we use today will be living in the Cloud. With the ever advancing browser platform technology and web frontend performances, it’s not surprising that most things we do today with the internet can be done through a single browser window. We are stepping into an era where installable apps will soon become history," said the devs.

Flint OS promises your future operating system

The Flint OS team describe their brand-new operating system as booting very fast on your powerful x86 full-fledged laptops, offering users an OS with a simple, yet modern design that's user-friendly and familiar if they've used a Chromebook before. Flint OS is powered by a custom tweaked Linux 4.4 kernel and the latest Chromium OS builds.

It supports any external keyboard and mouse that was ever made, as well as touchpads. Flint OS comes with a fully automated update mechanism that promises to always save your data in the cloud and keep it safe in case some disaster happens and you want to restore your computer, and comes with all the protection you need against malware.

As mentioned before, Flint OS ships with built-in supported for running Android apps, which we consider to be its biggest feature as it opens a whole new world of opportunities for your PC, or Raspberry Pi. Of course, we don't even have to mention the fact that your laptop's battery will last longer when using a Chromium-based OS.

Those interested in the Raspberry Pi version of Flint OS should know that they can use it as Kiosk operating system, and it looks like both Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers are currently supported. The latest Flint OS builds are available to download right now from the official website if you want to try them.

As a last note, we'd like to mention the fact that the developers behind Flint OS have been part of the team working with our good friend Dylan Callahan for the Chromium OS for SBCs (ChromiumRPI) project, which was discontinued due to lack of interest from users. Below you can watch Flint OS' introductory video!