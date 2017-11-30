MAME Emulator Now Supports Oriental Legend 2 and Knights of Valour 2 New Legend

MAME, the open-source and cross-platform computer emulator software, has been updated this week to version 0.192, a release that incorporates support for new systems and games.

One of the most important changes of the MAME 0.192 release appears to be the progress done so far for the IGS PGM2 software, which will excite lots of arcade fans. This was possible thanks to a newly built FPGA-based rig that allowed the devs to dump the internal programs from the ARM CPUs for the Knights of Valour 2 New Legend and Oriental Legend 2 games.

"I’m sure at least some of you are wondering how this was achieved. Usual suspects Morten Shearman Kirkegaard and Peter Wilhelmsen (recently featured here in connection to their success in dumping Gaelco protection programs) have built another FPGA-based rig that allowed them to dump the internal programs from the ARM CPUs for Oriental Legend 2 and Knights of Valour 2 New Legend," reads the release announcement.

On top of that, MAME 0.192 improves the built-in MPEG audio decoding functionality for all systems, adds MCU simulation to make the Ping Pong King game playable, improves the Flower and Marine Date games to run better than ever, though the latter still has some collision detection issues. It also comes with a Battlecry prototype, a more complete version of Grudge Match, redumped Aristocrat MK5 gambling machines, and missing graphics of Merit Megatouch games.

Better No-Slot Clock support for the Apple //e family

Computer system emulation wise, the MAME 0.192 update adds support for a couple of Brazilian CoCo clones from Codimex and Prológica, improves No-Slot Clock support for the Apple //e family, as well as Tatung Einstein, fixes graphical glitches for FM Towns, and supports the ACI Destiny Prodigy, Mephisto RISC 1MB, and Mephisto RISC II chess computers.

Last but not least, this release implements initial keyboard and video support to the Interpro drivers, which received numerous other improvements. You can download MAME 0.192 source archive for GNU/Linux right now through our web portal or check the official website for other supported operating systems and platforms. This update is recommended to all users.