LXQt 0.12.0 Desktop Environment Released with Better Support for HiDPI Displays

The developers of the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment (LXQt) were proud to announce today the release and immediate availability for download of the LXQt 0.12.0 desktop environment.

While the LXQt team continues to work hard on the first mature update of LXQt, version 1.0.0, fans of the lightweight GNU/Linux desktop environment based on the Qt technologies can now install a newer update that comes more than a year after the previous release, LXQt 0.11.0.

Shipping with better support for HiDPI displays, LXQt 0.12.0 introduces a new Open/Save File dialog, support for icon themes that use the FollowsColorScheme KDE extension to the XDG icon themes standard, and shutdown/reboot improvements as LXQt now shutdowns all components first before letting systemd do its job.

The lxqt-common component has been dropped

Another interesting change of the LXQt 0.12.0 release is that the lxqt-common component has been dropped, and all files were moved to the repositories of the respective components they belong to. However, LXQt 0.12.0 introduces a new component, namely lxqt-themes, which contains all the default LXQt themes.

Also worth mentioning is that all of LXQt's binaries now support the "–help" and "–version" parameters, and the "LXQT_CONFIG_PATCH_VERSION" variable is now supported by all packages. "We are now able to make point releases and show the actual version of each package within the basic cli, not only that of liblxqt," explained the LXQt team in the release notes.

Several of LXQt's components received various small improvements, and dozens of bugs were squashed in this release. The code was optimized as well to make the desktop environment be more responsive and robust. You should study the full changelog if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in LXQt 0.12.0.

LXQt 0.12.0 will soon be available for download from the official website, but you should know that it's also coming soon to the stable repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure you update immediately. The Lubuntu Next 18.04 operating system will be using LXQt 0.12.0 as default desktop environment, according to Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley.