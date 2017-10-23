Lubuntu Next 17.10 Rolls Out to Early Adopters with LXQt 0.11.1 Desktop

Lubuntu team announced the release and immediate availability for download of Lubuntu 17.10 and Lubuntu Next 17.10 distributions as part of the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system.

While Lubuntu 17.10 is a general bug fix release incorporating almost all the internals of Ubuntu 17.10, such as the Linux 4.13 kernel, improved driverless printing support, out-of-the-box accelerated video playback, and better Bluetooth and USB audio support, Lubuntu Next 17.10 is still a development release.

During the six-month development cycle since Lubuntu 17.04, the developers managed to update various LXDE components by fixing as many bugs as possible, update the artwork, update the HardInfo tool to the latest upstream snapshot, and include the latest Audacious 3.9 as default music player application.

Lubuntu Next 17.10 is shipping with LXQt 0.11.1

On the other hand, Lubuntu Next 17.10 is shipping with the LXQt 0.11.1 desktop environment for those who want to use the Qt-based version of LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment). However, the Lubuntu team does not recommend users installing and using the Lubuntu Next 17.10 operating system on production machines.

"While this release is available to install using the links below, we do NOT recommend that people use it in production unless they are aware of the somewhat critical bugs associated (which are more than 10 at the point of writing this). It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to be in contact with us as well," said Simon Quigley.

If you're using Lubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) and you want to upgrade to Lubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), you can download the Live ISO images for either 64-bit or 32-bit computers right now from our website. Of course, you can also download the Lubuntu Next 17.10 installation images if you want to take it for a spin.

Lubuntu Next 17.10