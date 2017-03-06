Litebook Launches Cheap, Chromebook-like Linux Laptop Powered by elementary OS

Litebook, a small hardware manufacturer that we never heard of before, has recently released a new Linux-powered laptop that's cheap, slim, fast, elegant, light, and designed to rival Chromebooks.

The Alpha Litebook is a 14.1-inch Full HD (1920x1080) laptop that runs the Ubuntu-based elementary OS distribution and ships with some of the most popular open source applications, including Google Chrome, Steam for Linux, Spotify, Skype, PlayOnLinux, WPS Office office suite, and much more.

It's here to answer the prayers of many Linux users from all over the globe, people who no longer want to use the Microsoft Windows operating system because of viruses and other malware, nor have the money to buy an expensive MacBook from Apple. Of course, you can never go wrong with a Chromebook, but Litebook is something else.

"Unsatisfied with other laptops made by big brand manufacturers we decided to revitalize the market by introducing the Litebook," reads the website. "Unlike Windows laptops, Litebooks are highly optimized, come without performance hogging bloatware, are designed to ensure your privacy, and are entirely free of malware and viruses."

Technical specifications of Alpha Litebook

The Litebook laptop is powered by an Intel Quad-Core processor running at 1.6 GHz and 4GB LPDDR3 RAM. It ships with a 512GB HDD (Hard Disk Drive), but users can choose to have an optional 32GB SSD (Solid State Drive) included for an extra $20. The laptop features built-in 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

It also features two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, audio jack, Micro SD XDHC card reader, a 720p HD webcam, and stereo speakers. Best of all, Litebook includes a battery that should last for up to 9 hours. It's available in Black, White, and Red colors, and weighs only 2.9 lbs (1.3 kg).

The price of the laptop starts at only $249 (€234) if you choose to buy it only with the traditional disk drive or $269 (€253) if you also want the extra SSD storage. Shipping costs will be applied separately, depending on your location, and you can purchase one right now from the official homepage. One year warranty is offered in the price!

Litebook's ports

Playing Windows games in Wine