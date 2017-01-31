LinuxCon, CloudOpen, and ContainerCon Come to China for the First Time in 2017

The Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization promoting the adoption of the latest Linux and Open Source technologies to the enterprise industry, is announcing the upcoming schedule for LinuxCon, CloudOpen, and ContainerCon conferences.

Taking place for the first time in China, between June 19-20, 2017, the LinuxCon, ContainerCon and CloudOpen events will be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, where it is expected that thousands of attendees will share their knowledge, collaborate on new technologies, and learn about the latest Open Source and GNU/Linux technologies, including cloud, containers, microservices, and networking.

LinuxCon China 2017 will be the most important event of the year for the Chinese community, where developers, project leaders, and lead maintainers from all over the world will gather together to collaborate and further advance the Linux ecosystem. Over 70 educational sessions will be at your fingertips during the two days of the conference, along with keynotes from industry leaders and various other hackathons, demonstrations or social events.

"Chinese developers and businesses have strongly embraced open source and are contributing significant amounts of code to a wide variety of projects," said Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin. "We have heard the call to bring more open source events to China, and after the success of other Linux Foundation events in the country, such as MesosCon Asia and Cloud Foundry Summit Asia, we have decided to offer our flagship LinuxCon, ContainerCon and CloudOpen events in China as well."

Speaking proposals should be submitted until March 18

The ContainerCon and CloudOpen events are also very important for the Linux and Open Source community, allowing DevOps and top professionals to collaborate and share information on the newest cloud, container, hardware and software virtualization, Big Data platforms and tools, software-defined networking, Blockchain, management and automation tools, filesystems and storage, open networking, as well as best open source practices.

All three events will also provide insight on how to lead and navigate in the Open Source community, and with a single registration, attendees will have unrestricted access to all of them and their content. Sponsors will be Intel, Huawei, and VMware, and registrations should be open in the coming weeks for everyone. Speaking proposals should be submitted until March 18 at http://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/linuxcon-containercon-cloudopen-china/program/cfp.