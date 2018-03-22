Linux More Popular than Windows in Stack Overflow's 2018 Developer Survey

Stack Overflow, the largest and most trusted online community for developers, published the results of their annual developer survey, held throughout January 2018.

More than 100,000 developers participated in this year's Annual Developer Survey, which included several new topics ranging from ethics in coding to artificial intelligence (AI). The results are finally here and reveal the fact that some technologies and operating systems have become more popular than others in the past year.

According to the survey, JavaScript remains the most used programming language for the six years in a row, back-end developer is the most common developer type, over 80 percent of responders code as a hobby and 92.9 percent are male, and Node.js is the number one framework used by developers.

Moreover, MySQL and SQL Server remain the most commonly used databases, Rust is the most loved programming language for the third year in a row, Redis is the most loved database for the second year in a row, and Visual Studio Code dethroned Visual Studio as the most popular integrated developer environment.

Linux is now the most used platform amongst developers

To our surprise, the open source Linux platform has dethroned Microsoft's Windows operating system in becoming the most used platform for development, according to Stack Overflow's survey. In numbers, this year's survey shows that Linux is used by 48.3 percent of all responders, compared to 32.9 percent in the 2017 survey.

"Linux and Windows Desktop or Server are the most common choices that our respondents say they have done development work for this year," said Stack Overflow. "Linux is once again the most loved platform for development, with serverless infrastructure also loved this year."

This year, Windows is down 5.6 percent, from 41.0 percent to 35.4 percent, on both desktop and server systems, followed by Google's Linux-based Android mobile OS with 29 percent. Apple's macOS sits on fifth place in this year's survey with 17.9 percent, followed by Raspberry Pi users with 15.9 percent.

The survey also shows that Amazon's AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud platform is more popular than Google's Cloud Platform/App Engine and Microsoft's Azure. Check out the full results of Stack Overflow's 2018 Annual Developer Survey to learn more about this year's technology trends.

