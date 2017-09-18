Linux Mint 18.3 to Be Dubbed "Sylvia," Enables HiDPI by Default in Cinnamon 3.6

Linux Mint project leader and creator Clement Lefebvre published today a new monthly newsletter to inform us all about some of the upcoming features coming to the Linux Mint 18.3 operating system later this fall.

First of all, Clement Lefebvre is pleased to announce that the codename of Linux Mint 18.3 will be "Sylvia." Then the developer informed Linux Mint users that the development team decided to listen to their requests for a system restore utility and it looks like Linux Mint 18.3 will be shipping pre-installed with Timeshift, a free app developed by Tony George.

"Timeshift is an excellent tool which focuses on creating and restoring system snapshots. It’s a great companion to mintBackup which focuses on personal data," says Clement Lefebvre. "The two applications will be installed by default and complement each other in Linux Mint 18.3. We’re currently working with Tony to improve translations and desktop integration for Timeshift."

Another tool shipping with the Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" release later this year is MintReport or System Reports, an in-house built utility that's capable of gathering crash reports when applications crash, using Debian/Ubuntu's apport tool. MintReport will come with debugging symbols by default and can generate stack traces that will be sent the Linux Mint devs.

HiDPI improvements for Cinnamon 3.6 and various apps

As you might have guessed already, the Cinnamon Edition of Linux Mint 18.3 will be shipping with the yet to be released Cinnamon 3.6 desktop environment, which appears to get a lot of improvements for HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch) displays. For starters, HiDPI will be enabled by default, the Driver Manager and Timeshift tool will also receive better HiDPI support.

Cinnamon 3.6 will also revamp various of the configuration modules for Cinnamon Spices, including desklets, extensions, applets, and themes, and allows for easy integration of extensions in the Nemo file manager. Other than that, the synaptic dialogs received support for window progress, Xreader gets an improved toolbar, Xplayer got full-screen improvements, and animated GIFs can now be previewed in Nemo.

Nemo extensions integration in Cinnamon 3.6

MintReport